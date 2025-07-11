Previous
Oyster Catcher by jgpittenger
Photo 4253

Oyster Catcher

For comparison with my recent shot of an oyster catcher with a crossed bill. I think it was a deformatiy.
Sorry to be behind again. My daughter from Md is here visiting. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Corinne C ace
Nice pic of this interesting bird
July 13th, 2025  
