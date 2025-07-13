Previous
Next
Double Fog Bank by jgpittenger
Photo 4255

Double Fog Bank

We often have a "marine layer" on the horizon, but here there was a fog bank on the shoreline as well...very unusual.
Sorry to be behind again. My daughter from Md is here visiting. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A magical view!
July 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact