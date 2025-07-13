Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4255
Double Fog Bank
We often have a "marine layer" on the horizon, but here there was a fog bank on the shoreline as well...very unusual.
Sorry to be behind again. My daughter from Md is here visiting. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6683
photos
233
followers
96
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th July 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
ocean
,
marine layer
,
fog bank" capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
A magical view!
July 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2025
