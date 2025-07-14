Previous
Thirsty by jgpittenger
Thirsty

Look carefully and you will see dew drops both on the lucifer as well as the hummingbird beak. That's humid!
Sorry to be behind again. My daughter from Md is here visiting. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Corinne C ace
Marvelous pic!
I see the droplets, how fantastic!
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Your hummingbird captures are always amazing, Jane.
July 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Amazing capture.
July 13th, 2025  
