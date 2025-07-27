Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4257
Brown Pelicans Being Watched
We had a gorgeous bright sunny day on the beach this morning on our hike and saw these pelican.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6685
photos
232
followers
95
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
Latest from all albums
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
1925
4257
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
27th July 2025 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ocean beach
,
bif
,
brown pelicans
,
capemountaiphoto
Babs
ace
Nice timing.
July 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close