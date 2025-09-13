Previous
Lobster Mushroom by jgpittenger
Photo 4264

Lobster Mushroom

Mushrooms are out and bursting on our hikes. These lobster mushrooms made me think of slot canyons in the Southwest. Sorry to be so absent. I’m still dealing with computer problems.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Photo Details

