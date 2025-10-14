Hawk Waiting

When I drove down our driveway coming home from Eugene, I saw this hawk fly into a tree. I stopped my car in the middle of the driveway and went for my camera. I'm not positive but I think it is a sharp shinned hawk. Anyone know?

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I've been absent for a while with a computer dying and now FINALLY seem to be up and shooting again. I got a MAC after all my previous computers being PC's so it is quite a learning curve. I will be back soon, I hope, looking and commenting on your photos