Hawk Waiting by jgpittenger
Hawk Waiting

When I drove down our driveway coming home from Eugene, I saw this hawk fly into a tree. I stopped my car in the middle of the driveway and went for my camera. I'm not positive but I think it is a sharp shinned hawk. Anyone know?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I've been absent for a while with a computer dying and now FINALLY seem to be up and shooting again. I got a MAC after all my previous computers being PC's so it is quite a learning curve. I will be back soon, I hope, looking and commenting on your photos
Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Islandgirl ace
Wow lovely hawk!
I was wondering where you were!
October 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Stellar capture...
October 16th, 2025  
