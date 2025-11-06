Previous
Male Annas by jgpittenger
Male Annas

we still have one pair here. Hopefully they will overwinter and remind us to smile!
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
