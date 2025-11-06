Sign up
Photo 4269
Male Annas
we still have one pair here. Hopefully they will overwinter and remind us to smile!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
0
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6698
photos
227
followers
93
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
6th November 2025 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
