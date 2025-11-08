Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4271
Are You Coming, Mom?
Another one of my favorite hikes that is now an option because the sand on the dunes has hardened with the rain. We were blessed with gorgeous light.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6701
photos
227
followers
93
following
1170% complete
View this month »
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
Latest from all albums
4266
4267
4268
1926
4269
4270
1927
4271
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th November 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
sun rays
,
jim
,
black pearl
,
capemountainphoto
,
three mile lake trail
Allison Maltese
ace
That light is so gorgeous.
November 8th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful capture of those rays
November 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close