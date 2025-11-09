Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4272
Negative Space
I liked the simplicity. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6702
photos
227
followers
93
following
1170% complete
View this month »
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
Latest from all albums
4267
4268
1926
4269
4270
1927
4271
4272
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th November 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
capemountainphoto
,
three mile lake trail
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
November 9th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
So calming
November 9th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close