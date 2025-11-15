Previous
Funnel Cloud at Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 4277

Funnel Cloud at Sunset

Coming home from our hike, we saw this amazing cloud formation. Naturally I went home for my camera and then returned.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Jane Pittenger

What a dramatic sky.
November 16th, 2025  
WOW awesome
November 16th, 2025  
