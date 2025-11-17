Previous
Sunset at Outlet by jgpittenger
Photo 4278

Sunset at Outlet

Best on black. I couldn't tell from home how good the sunset would be at this spot but decided to take my chances. I liked the rays bursting from the setting us even if there weren't good clouds.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty love the sun rays
November 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
November 18th, 2025  
haskar ace
Amazing scene.
November 18th, 2025  
