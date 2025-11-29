Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4282
Statue on the Dunes
It was just a snag on the dunes but it looked like a sacred statue.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6713
photos
227
followers
93
following
1173% complete
View this month »
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
4282
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th November 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
dunes
,
snag
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
J A Byrdlip
ace
What a find. Good for a wall hanging.
November 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure does, nature is full of surprises
November 30th, 2025
MamaBec
ace
Jane, your photos are fantastic!
So grateful I met and got to know you thru this Project. I miss the ocean but am still surrounded by beauty.
November 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. It does look like a statue.
November 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
So grateful I met and got to know you thru this Project. I miss the ocean but am still surrounded by beauty.