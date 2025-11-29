Previous
Statue on the Dunes by jgpittenger
Statue on the Dunes

It was just a snag on the dunes but it looked like a sacred statue.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1173% complete

J A Byrdlip ace
What a find. Good for a wall hanging.
November 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure does, nature is full of surprises
November 30th, 2025  
MamaBec ace
Jane, your photos are fantastic!
So grateful I met and got to know you thru this Project. I miss the ocean but am still surrounded by beauty.
November 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. It does look like a statue.
November 30th, 2025  
