Previous
Grass on the Dunes by jgpittenger
Photo 4283

Grass on the Dunes

Taken lying on my belly on the sand. It sure is hard to get up from that position these days with camera in hand!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact