Enchanted Valley by jgpittenger
Photo 4285

Enchanted Valley

I loved the back light on these ferns and the furry moss. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Photo Details

