Photo 4286
View Coming Home from Hike
I sure love where I live. hanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Tags
sunset
reflections
ocean
capemountainphoto
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunset colours!
December 4th, 2025
