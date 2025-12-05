Sign up
Photo 4288
Bandon Sunset Sea Star
Best on black. Another reedit of a shot from Bandon.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
4
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6719
photos
225
followers
93
following
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th April 2024 7:55pm
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
bandon
,
sunstar
,
capemountainphoto
,
witches' cap
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This so glorious, Jane
December 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
December 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
Amazing scene and capture.
December 5th, 2025
Linda Godwin
magnifico!
December 5th, 2025
