Previous
Bandon Sunset Sea Star by jgpittenger
Photo 4288

Bandon Sunset Sea Star

Best on black. Another reedit of a shot from Bandon.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This so glorious, Jane
December 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous!
December 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
Amazing scene and capture.
December 5th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
magnifico!
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact