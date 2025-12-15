Previous
Fungus Gathering by jgpittenger
Photo 4295

Fungus Gathering

Nature is such an amazing artist! Saw these on our hike.
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Jane Pittenger

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 15th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pattern, pic!
December 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Absolutely beautiful. Nice spotting and I love your capture.
December 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a gorgeous cluster of turkey tail!
December 15th, 2025  
