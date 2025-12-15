Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4295
Fungus Gathering
Nature is such an amazing artist! Saw these on our hike.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6726
photos
225
followers
93
following
1176% complete
View this month »
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
,
horse trails
,
capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 15th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pattern, pic!
December 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Absolutely beautiful. Nice spotting and I love your capture.
December 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous cluster of turkey tail!
December 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close