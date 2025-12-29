Previous
Sunset Crab Boat by jgpittenger
Sunset Crab Boat

What a stunning sunset. If you look carefully, you will see the lights of a tiny crab boat out checking their crab traps in the sunset.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs Happy New Year
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
