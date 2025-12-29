Sign up
Photo 4299
Sunset Crab Boat
What a stunning sunset. If you look carefully, you will see the lights of a tiny crab boat out checking their crab traps in the sunset.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs Happy New Year
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
6730
photos
223
followers
92
following
7
365
ILCE-7RM5
29th December 2025 6:08pm
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
driveway
,
capemountainphoto
,
cab boat
