Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4301
Clouds Over the Dunes
Yesterday's hike with our visiting grandson. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6732
photos
223
followers
92
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd January 2026 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
dunes
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
Corinne C
ace
Amazing!
January 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
January 4th, 2026
Cathy
Love those golden tones! And time with grandchildren is golden!
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close