Previous
Next
Snowy Egret by jgpittenger
Photo 4302

Snowy Egret

Best on black. We took a trip to Eureka for my birthday and saw lots of shore birds from the Elk River walkway.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed, happy birthday
January 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact