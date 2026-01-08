Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4302
Snowy Egret
Best on black. We took a trip to Eureka for my birthday and saw lots of shore birds from the Elk River walkway.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6734
photos
223
followers
92
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
9th January 2026 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
eureka
,
snowy egret
,
mud flats
,
capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed, happy birthday
January 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close