Previous
Marbled Godwit by jgpittenger
Photo 4303

Marbled Godwit

We took a trip to Eureka for my birthday and saw lots of shore birds from the Elk River walkway.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely details and reflection.
January 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
January 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact