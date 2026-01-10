Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4304
Eurasian Whimbrel
Another variety of bird that we saw on my birthday trip to Eureka. The light was stunning.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
2
2
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
Tags
birds
,
eureka
,
capemountainphoto
,
elk river
,
eurasian whimbrels
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, fantastic capture and such great light. Happy birthday!
January 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light
January 13th, 2026
