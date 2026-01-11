Previous
Blue Heron on an Island by jgpittenger
Photo 4305

Blue Heron on an Island

They usually look so grumpy. To me he looks quite regal sitting here.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
January 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture, composition
January 13th, 2026  
