Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4311
Oregon's Horseshoe Bend
I know it isn't as dramatic as THE horseshoe bend, but I think it's really pretty nonetheless. There's lots of water in the stream right now and the sun was gorgeous.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6744
photos
223
followers
92
following
1181% complete
View this month »
4304
4305
4306
4307
4308
4309
4310
4311
Latest from all albums
4306
4307
4308
1929
1930
4309
4310
4311
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
16th January 2026 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
stream
,
capemountainphoto
,
enchanted valley
Dorothy
ace
Inspiring
January 17th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful colors!
January 17th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautiful river meander and wonderful light.
January 17th, 2026
Cathy
A bit of nature’s gold! Beautiful!
January 17th, 2026
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close