Previous
Oregon's Horseshoe Bend by jgpittenger
Photo 4311

Oregon's Horseshoe Bend

I know it isn't as dramatic as THE horseshoe bend, but I think it's really pretty nonetheless. There's lots of water in the stream right now and the sun was gorgeous.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Inspiring
January 17th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful colors!
January 17th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful river meander and wonderful light.
January 17th, 2026  
Cathy
A bit of nature’s gold! Beautiful!
January 17th, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact