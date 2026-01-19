Previous
Foggy Day at North Bend Bridge by jgpittenger
Photo 4312

Foggy Day at North Bend Bridge

Our son invited us down for dinner and a hike as a belated birthday gift for me. we had a lovely day and the sun came out for our hike despite what this view led us to expect!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Photo Details

