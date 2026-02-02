Previous
Lichen FOR 2 by jgpittenger
Photo 4318

Lichen FOR 2

I’m taking shots for the FOR on our daily hike. Here’s one for today.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Unusual one! Nicely captured in b&w!
February 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
There is a captivating weirdness to lichen. Great pic.
February 3rd, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Great textures!
February 3rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh I just did some moss and was thinking lichen next - nice one
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact