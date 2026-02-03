Sign up
Photo 4319
Fog over the dunes
Not a FOR but I thought the light and fog over the ocean and dunes was beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6753
photos
222
followers
92
following
1183% complete
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
Views
7
1
1
365
iPhone 17 Pro
4th February 2026 3:38pm
Public
ocean
fog
dunes
capemountainphoto
beach”
“baker
Linda Godwin
You have brought out the clarity in the fog and light well. This is breathtaking!
February 5th, 2026
