Fog over the dunes by jgpittenger
Fog over the dunes

Not a FOR but I thought the light and fog over the ocean and dunes was beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Jane Pittenger

I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Linda Godwin
You have brought out the clarity in the fog and light well. This is breathtaking!
February 5th, 2026  
