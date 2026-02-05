Sign up
Photo 4321
Water reflections
FOR 5. This is a shot of a dune pond with ripples and sun creating shadows. It was beautiful in color but I thought it worked nicely in b and w. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 10:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
and
,
reflections
,
jetty
,
“south
,
“black
,
white”
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
for2026
