Water reflections by jgpittenger
Water reflections

FOR 5. This is a shot of a dune pond with ripples and sun creating shadows. It was beautiful in color but I thought it worked nicely in b and w. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Jane Pittenger

