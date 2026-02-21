Previous
Rays after rain by jgpittenger
Photo 4326

Rays after rain

We've had snow and rain and then some sun on our hike. I thought it worked for FOR 22. It was a beautiful hike.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is so perfect for the theme this week
February 21st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Glorious light!
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact