Photo 4328
Wow
I've been offline for more than a week with shingles in my back but I couldn't resist this beautiful sunset.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
carol white
ace
A beautiful sunset. Fav 😊
March 4th, 2026
haskar
ace
I'm sorry to hear about your illness. I had the same thing a few years ago; it was very painful. I wish you a speedy recovery.
Beautiful sunset.
March 4th, 2026
Beautiful sunset.