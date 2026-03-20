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Calendulas and Web in Fog by jgpittenger
Photo 4331

Calendulas and Web in Fog

We had some beautiful fog that inspired me to pick up my camera. These calendulas bloomed all winter but the web is Spring's gift.
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20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
March 21st, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love those golden flowers.
March 21st, 2026  
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