Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4331
Calendulas and Web in Fog
We had some beautiful fog that inspired me to pick up my camera. These calendulas bloomed all winter but the web is Spring's gift.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6767
photos
220
followers
92
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
Latest from all albums
4326
4327
4328
4329
1932
4330
4331
4332
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th March 2026 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
fog
,
calendula
,
capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
March 21st, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love those golden flowers.
March 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close