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Flowering Currant and Friends in Fog by jgpittenger
Photo 4332

Flowering Currant and Friends in Fog

Seemed appropriate for the first day of Spring.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
March 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful spring capture.
March 21st, 2026  
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