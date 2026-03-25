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Red Gullet by jgpittenger
Photo 4335

Red Gullet

a male rufous hummingbird in his breeding outfit. I think they are so elegant!
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25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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