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Previous
Photo 4335
Red Gullet
a male rufous hummingbird in his breeding outfit. I think they are so elegant!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
23rd March 2026 3:37pm
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