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Flirting or Fighting by jgpittenger
Photo 4336

Flirting or Fighting

Hard to tell. One is a female and the other a male though.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Corinne C ace
Wow a wonderful pic!
March 28th, 2026  
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