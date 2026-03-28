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Previous
Photo 4337
Rufous at the Feeder
There were actually 3 more at the feeder but they weren't in focus! I can't stop photographing them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
27th March 2026 1:44pm
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home
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birds
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hummingbirds
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bif
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rufous
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capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
March 28th, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
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Very appealing!
March 28th, 2026
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