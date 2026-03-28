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Rufous at the Feeder by jgpittenger
Photo 4337

Rufous at the Feeder

There were actually 3 more at the feeder but they weren't in focus! I can't stop photographing them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Jane Pittenger

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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 28th, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Very appealing!
March 28th, 2026  
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