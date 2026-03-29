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Previous
Photo 4338
Sun Rays for Channel Practice
Best on black. I've been practicing using channels based on Black Rudis' new channels course. here's one of my experiments.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
30th June 2013 8:47am
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trees
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channels
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redwoods
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capemountainphoto
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sun yas
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of these sunrays
March 29th, 2026
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