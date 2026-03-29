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Sun Rays for Channel Practice by jgpittenger
Photo 4338

Sun Rays for Channel Practice

Best on black. I've been practicing using channels based on Black Rudis' new channels course. here's one of my experiments.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of these sunrays
March 29th, 2026  
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