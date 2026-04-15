Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4342
b and W DC Airport Motion Blur
Madeleine (@marshwader) suggested I try this in black and white. I quite like it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6777
photos
219
followers
92
following
1189% complete
View this month »
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
6th April 2026 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
dc
,
motion blur
,
capemountainphoto
,
airport"
Islandgirl
ace
Love this in b&w!
April 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely presented
April 16th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
great processing, love that movement
April 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close