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b and W DC Airport Motion Blur by jgpittenger
Photo 4342

b and W DC Airport Motion Blur

Madeleine (@marshwader) suggested I try this in black and white. I quite like it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Islandgirl ace
Love this in b&w!
April 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
April 16th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
great processing, love that movement
April 16th, 2026  
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