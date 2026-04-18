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Yellow Rumped Warbler by jgpittenger
Photo 4344

Yellow Rumped Warbler

We took a wonderful hike today on the South Jetty trail and saw and heard LOTS of beautiful birds.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Corinne C ace
This is gorgeous!
Thanks Jane for the email! You gave me wonderful tips!
April 18th, 2026  
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