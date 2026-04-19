Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4345
Diving Together
I thought I was going to post another shot from yesterday but we took an early morning walk to the beach and watched the brown pelicans feasting.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6782
photos
218
followers
92
following
1190% complete
View this month »
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
Latest from all albums
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
504
1933
4345
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
19th April 2026 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
diving
,
ocean beach
,
bif
,
brown pelicans
,
capemountainphoto
Joan
ace
What an active shot!
April 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close