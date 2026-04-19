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Diving Together by jgpittenger
Photo 4345

Diving Together

I thought I was going to post another shot from yesterday but we took an early morning walk to the beach and watched the brown pelicans feasting.
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19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Joan ace
What an active shot!
April 19th, 2026  
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