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Towee Singing by jgpittenger
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Towee Singing

The sounds of Spring!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful focus, and I love that bright red eye.
April 21st, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Singing to his people
April 21st, 2026  
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