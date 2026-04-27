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Pelican for Textures by jgpittenger
Photo 4352

Pelican for Textures

Just had a bit of fun. I can't quit enjoying my pelican shots.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
I love pelicans, and this is certainly a fun capture
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 27th, 2026  
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