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Evening Grosbeak by jgpittenger
Photo 4390

Evening Grosbeak

Been busy with lots of visitors but we were delighted to have this evening grosbeak and his mate come to our feeder. I took this through the window so as not to scare him off.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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