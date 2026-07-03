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Previous
Photo 4390
Evening Grosbeak
Been busy with lots of visitors but we were delighted to have this evening grosbeak and his mate come to our feeder. I took this through the window so as not to scare him off.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
2nd July 2026 1:59pm
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