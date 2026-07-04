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Previous
Photo 4391
Momma Tree Swallow Bringing Breakfast
I was tickled to see the babies are big enough to come to the opening to be fed. We’ve been watching them since they moved in.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
4th July 2026 7:10am
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Allison Maltese
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Wonderful shot of this fly-in. I love the open mouth!
July 4th, 2026
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