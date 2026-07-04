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Momma Tree Swallow Bringing Breakfast by jgpittenger
Photo 4391

Momma Tree Swallow Bringing Breakfast

I was tickled to see the babies are big enough to come to the opening to be fed. We’ve been watching them since they moved in.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Allison Maltese ace
Wonderful shot of this fly-in. I love the open mouth!
July 4th, 2026  
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