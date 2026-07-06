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Osprey Babies Waiting for Breakfast by jgpittenger
Photo 4392

Osprey Babies Waiting for Breakfast

We went out for a morning paddle in our kayaks and unfortunately I missed a shot of three kingfishers before I got my camera out but enjoyed listening to these two make a lot of noise!
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6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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