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Previous
Photo 4392
Osprey Babies Waiting for Breakfast
We went out for a morning paddle in our kayaks and unfortunately I missed a shot of three kingfishers before I got my camera out but enjoyed listening to these two make a lot of noise!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th July 2026 9:38am
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birds
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nest
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osprey
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capemountainphoto
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munsel lake
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from kayak
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