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Photo 4393
Barn Swallow Bringing Dinner Home
I was totally amazed that I got a couple of these shots in pretty good focus. they fly so fast, it was way far away and seriously cropped. If you look carefully you can see the bug in its beak.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-1M2
Taken
5th July 2026 7:39pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Gorgeous wings
July 11th, 2026
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