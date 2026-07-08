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Barn Swallow Bringing Dinner Home by jgpittenger
Photo 4393

Barn Swallow Bringing Dinner Home

I was totally amazed that I got a couple of these shots in pretty good focus. they fly so fast, it was way far away and seriously cropped. If you look carefully you can see the bug in its beak.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous wings
July 11th, 2026  
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