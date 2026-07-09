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Hummer Sipping from Lucifer by jgpittenger
Photo 4394

Hummer Sipping from Lucifer

I never can resist when they start sipping from flowers as well as the feeder. Our Lucifer just started to bloom.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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