Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4396
Rose at Different Ages
These are from the same rose bush. When the blooms are fully out, they turn dark fascia and white!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6848
photos
213
followers
91
following
1204% complete
View this month »
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
Latest from all albums
4390
1947
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th July 2026 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
rose
,
capemountainphoto
KV
ace
What a difference in color. Love the shallow DOF.
July 12th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A super pretty combo.
July 12th, 2026
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured; that’s an amazing color change.
July 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close