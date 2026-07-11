Previous
Rose at Different Ages by jgpittenger
Photo 4396

Rose at Different Ages

These are from the same rose bush. When the blooms are fully out, they turn dark fascia and white!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
What a difference in color. Love the shallow DOF.
July 12th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A super pretty combo.
July 12th, 2026  
amyK ace
Beautifully captured; that’s an amazing color change.
July 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact