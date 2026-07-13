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Previous
Photo 4397
Perched
I was photographing hummingbirds and saw this little guy so I changed my focus.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
13th July 2026 11:19am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Great idea this is beautiful and different
July 14th, 2026
*lynn
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those wings -- wow!
July 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Perched ever so perfectly.
July 14th, 2026
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