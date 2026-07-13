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Perched by jgpittenger
Photo 4397

Perched

I was photographing hummingbirds and saw this little guy so I changed my focus.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Great idea this is beautiful and different
July 14th, 2026  
*lynn ace
those wings -- wow!
July 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perched ever so perfectly.
July 14th, 2026  
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