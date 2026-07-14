Previous
Bunny Returning to Warren by jgpittenger
Photo 4398

Bunny Returning to Warren

The sibling of the one who ate my baby lettuce. We caught the sibling in some deer fencing and gave him to our neighbor who will happily feed in apple pieces,
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A delightful capture
July 14th, 2026  
Kate ace
So cute but hope he doesn’t eat up your garden
July 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact