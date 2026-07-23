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Previous
Photo 4400
Two Out of the Nest
Today two of the babies are out of the nest sitting on the edge. Mom came in and fed them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Jane Pittenger
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@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
23rd July 2026 1:28pm
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birds
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fledglings
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barn swallows
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capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 24th, 2026
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