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Two Out of the Nest by jgpittenger
Photo 4400

Two Out of the Nest

Today two of the babies are out of the nest sitting on the edge. Mom came in and fed them.
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23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 24th, 2026  
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